LeRoy A. Thoreson, 84, of Albert Lea, Minnesota passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 surrounded by his family at St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 11 am until 1 pm at Round Prairie Lutheran Church, 12881 757th Ave, Glenville, MN. Funeral services will start at 1 with Pastor Kent Otterman officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Moscow Township. The funeral will be live-streamed and available on his obituary page at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com.

LeRoy was born on August 1, 1936 to Adolph and Margarethe (Romo) Thoreson in Wanamingo, Minnesota. He graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1954, served in the Army Reserves, and dairy farmed near Wanamingo.

In 1967 he and his family moved to the Claremont area to raise hogs and crops. In 1959 he married the love of his life, Donna Adams, and spent the next 62 years together farming side by side. With the last ten years wintering in Wickenburg, Arizona. The other love of his life was working with his mules.

In 2010 LeRoy and Donna were awarded the Steele County Equine Hall of Fame. Along with their teams (mostly Nacho and Nellie) they participated in field days, horse shows, fairs and parades all over the area. LeRoy was a hard working man of few words who loved his family. He was also 110% Norwegian and promoted lutefisk everywhere he went. He traveled to Norway to visit relatives several times and was a charter member of the Owatonna Sons of Norway.

LeRoy is survived by his wife and his children: Sheri Volbrecht (John) of Sioux Falls, Kevin Thoreson (Maria) of Webster, and Kraig Thoreson (Peggy) of Owatonna; seven grandchildren: Jessica Mazuryk (Alex), Trisha Kroshus (Nate), Wesley Thoreson (Britt), Trina Kasper (Pat), Wendy Eggerman (Johnny), Sara Mack (Klay), and Trevor Thoreson; and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Curtis Thoreson (Sharon), and sister, Theona Lewison (Bill).

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one great grandchild, Kendall Lee Kasper.

Memorials can be made to Youth for Christ, or to McCrossan Boy’s Ranch.