Letter: There’s a cure to stress of many Republicans

Many Republicans in Minnesota have had difficulty coping with the fact that Donald Trump lost the election. This has created a lot of stress and anxiety for them. It has put their health at risk.

Thankfully, there is a cure for this problem. It is called legalized, recreational marijuana. But, our Republican-controlled state Senate will not even consider this.

Why would Republicans not want to cure their problem? Smoking a “joint” would relieve their stress and anxiety. It would help them to think more clearly.

Marijuana should be legalized in Minnesota to help our Republican friends. Getting “high” would be beneficial to them.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea