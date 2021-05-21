New COVID death reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported one new COVID-19 death on Friday, increasing the county’s total deaths to 30.

The new death was a person between 80 and 84 years old.

The county had three new COVID-19 cases on Friday and five on Thursday, and the active cases are at 21. The new cases Friday included one person in their 50s, 60s and 80s.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 690 new cases and 21 deaths from 14 counties were reported statewide. The state has had 7,354 people who have died from COVID-19, and 396 people are currently hospitalized, including 116 in intensive care.

The state reported more than 2.8 million people have received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, and 2.43 million have received the completed series.

In Freeborn County, 13,387 people have received at least one vaccine dose, while 12,262 have received the completed series.

The following are updates on other area counties: