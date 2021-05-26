Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills wrap up state meet journeys

The Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills boys’ and girls’ track and field teams started the Friday night session of the Iowa state meet with a handful more competitors still in hopes of a state championship.

Northwood-Kensett senior Josiah Kliment was first up in the 400-meter hurdles. Kliment came in 17th place with a time of 59.21.

Fellow senior Bella Efflandt competed in the girls’ event of the same race. Efflandt finished the race in 12th place with a time of 1:10.90.

The Northwood-Kensett girls’ 4×100-meter relay team of Efflandt, Carly Hengesteg, Kalya Senne and Ruthie Conlin came in 17th place with a time of 53.05. The Vikings team missed out on qualifying for the championship finals by 1.07 seconds.

The final event of Friday evening featuring a local team was the boys’ 4×100-meter relay. The Lake Mills team of Derek Eastvold, Caleb Bacon, Carson Eaton and Brady Hanson came in 20th place with a time of 45.81.

Moving into Saturday, Northwood-Kensett’s Wyatt Willand participated in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter wheelchair races. Willand came in second of all three races with a time of 17.48 in the 100, 31.52 in the 200, and 58.06 in the 400.

Finally was Lake Mills hurdler Ella Stene in the championship final of the 100-meter hurdles. Stene qualified for the finals with a spectacular run on Friday afternoon. Stene finished fourth in the event with a time of 16.06, just .86 seconds behind the state champion.