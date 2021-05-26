Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills wrap up state meet journeys
The Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills boys’ and girls’ track and field teams started the Friday night session of the Iowa state meet with a handful more competitors still in hopes of a state championship.
Northwood-Kensett senior Josiah Kliment was first up in the 400-meter hurdles. Kliment came in 17th place with a time of 59.21.
Fellow senior Bella Efflandt competed in the girls’ event of the same race. Efflandt finished the race in 12th place with a time of 1:10.90.
The Northwood-Kensett girls’ 4×100-meter relay team of Efflandt, Carly Hengesteg, Kalya Senne and Ruthie Conlin came in 17th place with a time of 53.05. The Vikings team missed out on qualifying for the championship finals by 1.07 seconds.
The final event of Friday evening featuring a local team was the boys’ 4×100-meter relay. The Lake Mills team of Derek Eastvold, Caleb Bacon, Carson Eaton and Brady Hanson came in 20th place with a time of 45.81.
Moving into Saturday, Northwood-Kensett’s Wyatt Willand participated in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter wheelchair races. Willand came in second of all three races with a time of 17.48 in the 100, 31.52 in the 200, and 58.06 in the 400.
Finally was Lake Mills hurdler Ella Stene in the championship final of the 100-meter hurdles. Stene qualified for the finals with a spectacular run on Friday afternoon. Stene finished fourth in the event with a time of 16.06, just .86 seconds behind the state champion.
Albert Lea boys’ tennis team season come to an end
The Albert Lea boys’ tennis team traveled to Northfield Monday night for the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.... read more