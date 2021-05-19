May 19, 2021

Gary C. Leighty

April 3, 1929-Nov. 17, 2020

CHEVY CHASE, Md. – Gary C. Leighty, 91, Winchester, Va., formerly Albert Lea, Minn., died Tuesday, Nov. 17, in ManorCare Health Services from an unknown illness.

A graveside memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, Minn. Pastor David Johnston will officiate.

 

