Odean Selmar Otterson, 79, of Clarks Grove, MN passed away on Monday, May 18, 2021 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN.

A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Griggs presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at East Freeborn Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Odean was born on May 29, 1941 to Omar and Sophie Otterson in Albert Lea, MN. He attended school to the 9th grade. Odean met Marjorie in 1957 and two years later on July 20, 1959 they were united in marriage at the Lutheran church in Hope, MN. The couple them moved to Clarks Grove to raise their family.

Odean held many jobs over the years retiring in 2003 from Freeborn Foods. Odean loved to hunt at his brother’s cabin in rural Pine City. He also enjoyed camping with his family in many places. Odean and Marjorie loved to travel, especially after they retired, enjoying the winter months every year in Donna, Texas. Every morning Odean would go to the Gopher Stop for coffee, news, and to see his friends before heading to the farm to help out. He loved to help his family in any way he could.

Odean is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie; children, Robin (Ivan) Fredericks, Tami (John) Colby, Joni (Randy) Anderson, and David Otterson; grandchildren: Timothy (Jennifer), Ashley and Cody Fredericks, Brendon, Michael (Abigail), Ariana Colby, Halie, and Kaitlyn Anderson; great grandchildren: Lilyana Varner, Ella and Ethan Fredericks, Aidan Stewart, Sophia and Emilia Colby; brother, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Odean is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, one sister, one nephew, one niece and two great nieces.