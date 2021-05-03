PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 21-057

(Ordinance Summary)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 2 – ADMINISTRATION

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

On April 26, 2021, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending the Chapter 2 – Administration.

The proposed ordinance change is to allow the changes necessary with the proposed Director of Community Engagement and Enrichment. The first section 2.074 states that the organization of those who manage departments, divisions or services can be reorganized as needed for efficiency and accountability. The remainder of the sections were amended to clarify the departments are “under the general supervision of the City Manager”

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 26th day of April, 2021.

A completed copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the office of the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

Albert Lea Tribune: May 1, 2021

ORD 21-057