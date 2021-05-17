Funeral Service for Paul Foss will be held at 10AM on Wednesday (5/19) at Deer Creek Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Josh Blair will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Tuesday (5/18) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and also 1 hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the church. The service will be livestreamed via the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook page.

Paul Robert Foss, age 83 of Northwood, passed away on May 14, 2021 at St. Johns Lutheran Community – Fountain Lake.

Paul was born on October 13, 1937 in London Township, the son of Harlan and Ione (Tue) Foss. He grew up on the family farm near Deer Creek and graduated from Northwood High School. Paul served in the Army for 3 Years, and was based in the Missiles Department in Chicago.

He worked for Sorensen Brothers of Albert Lea running heavy equipment and building roads for 15 years. He then worked for the Freeborn County Highway Department for 22 years, and had a shop in Myrtle. He also took over the Foss Family Farm, and had livestock as well as crops.

On September 15, 1963 Paul was united in marriage to Genie Garnas at First Lutheran Church in Northwood, Iowa. They had four children: Susan, Sandy, Sara and Eric.

Paul was an active member of the Masonic Temple of Northwood, Iowa, for over 50 years. He served in various leadership positions including Grand Master. He was also a member of the Shriners of Albert Lea, Minnesota for over 50 years, and enjoyed driving the Shriner Cars in the various parades in the area.

He was a member of the Deer Creek Valley Lutheran Church, taught Sunday School, and served several years on the church counsel.

He was a member of the Freeborn County Pork Producers, and an Adult 4-H Livestock Leader for the Myrtle 4-H Club.

Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a true family man. One of his greatest joys was watching his children and grandchildren at their various activities, whether it was a Volleyball Game or a Sheep Show. You could always count on Paul to be there cheering from the sidelines.

Paul is survived by his wife, Genie Foss; Daughter, Susan (Gary) Jerdee and their daughters, Jennifer (Gio) Gioia, and their son, Wyatt, Jessica (Jake) Johansen and their son, Luca; Sandy (Billy) Mogen Jr and their children, Colton (Nataly) Koster and Alicia (Chris) Fuchs and their daughter Kendall; Sara (Scott) Westphal and their children Samantha and Alex; Eric (Val) Foss and their children Austin, Jackson and Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. Paul’s Godchildren were very important to him as well. They were Jody (Foss) Ellertson, Linette Clark, Dan Foss, Lisa (Eggum) Lambert, Carol (Thompson) Stiffler, Stacy Davis and Shelly Wolfe.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Harlon and Ione (Tue) Foss; Sister, Joanne (Foss) Thompson; Brothers John Foss, Larry Foss, Bernard Foss, Allen Foss, and Michael Foss; Sister-in-Law Mary (Allison) Foss; Brother-in-Law Roger Thompson; and Son-in-Law Jason Meyer.