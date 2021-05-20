NOTICE OF FILING CERTIFICATE OF NEED AND SITE PERMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THE HAYWARD SOLAR PROJECT WITH THE MINNESOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

Please take notice that Hayward Solar LLC (“Hayward Solar”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of CD Clean Energy and Infrastructure VII JV, LLC, filed Certificate of Need and Site Permit applications with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (“Commission”) on May 5, 2021 for an up to 150 megawatt (“MW”) photovoltaic (“PV”) solar energy generating facility and associated systems in Freeborn County, Minnesota (“Project”). This notice also provides information on the Project and the permitting processes, as well as information on how to register your name with the Commission on the Project contact list to ensure that you receive future notices.

PROJECT LOCATION

The Project is located within an approximately 1,958-acre Project area, of which approximately 1,272 acres is currently proposed for use, in portions of Hayward Township in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

The Project will include PV solar panels/arrays, linear axis tracking rack system, inverters, fencing, step-up transformers, power transformers, electrical wiring, access roads, Project substation, Operations and Maintenance building, switchyard, below-ground or above-ground electrical collection and communication lines, parking areas, up to ten weather stations, 161-kilowatt overhead gen-tie transmission line, a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system, switchgear, metering equipment, stormwater collection ponds, temporary laydown areas, and other ancillary equipment or buildings typical of a utility-scale solar facility.

The accompanying map outlines the location of the Project.

PUBLIC INFORMATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT SCOPING MEETING

The Commission and the Minnesota Department of Commerce (“Department”) will hold a public information and Environmental Assessment (“EA”) scoping meeting on the Applications at a future date. Please look for future notices providing additional details regarding the meeting.

HOW TO LEARN MORE

Department of Commerce Project Website: http://mn.gov/commerce/energyfacilities

Full Case Record: All documents filed in these dockets are available on the Commission’s website at https://mn.gov/puc/. Select “eDockets”, and under the category of “Docket Number”, enter the year (21) and docket number (112 for the CN and 113 for the SP), then select “Search”.

Subscribe to the Docket: The best way to stay informed is to “subscribe” to receive e-mail notifications when new documents are filed in the docket: 1. Follow the steps above to access the full case record.

2. Select box under Subscribe and click on Subscribe.

3. Type your e-mail address.

4. For Type of Subscription, select Docket Number.

5. For Docket Number, select 21 in the first box and type 112 for the CN or 113 for the SP in the second box.

6. Select Add to List.

7. Select Save.

Project Mailing List: Contact the Public Advisor (see below)

Public Libraries: The CN and SP applications are available for review at the following public library:

Albert Lea Public Library, 211 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Minnesota Statutes and Rules: The CN is being reviewed under Minn. Stat. § 216B.243 and Minn. R. Ch 7849. The SP is eligible for consideration by the Commission under the alternative permitting process in Minn. Stat. § 216E.04 and Minn. R. 7850.2800 through 7850.3900. Minnesota Statutes and Rules are available at https://www.revisor.mn.gov/

PROJECT CONTACTS

Public Utilities Commission Public Advisor

Michael Kaluzniak at publicadvisor.puc@state.mn.us or (651) 201-2257 or 1 (800) 657-3782

Public Utilities Commission Staff Analyst

Stephen Rakow at stephen.rakow@state.mn.us or 1 (800) 657-3782

Department of Commerce Environmental Review Manager

Ray Kirsch at raymond.kirsch@state.mn.us or (651) 539-1841

If you wish to receive written notices of the Project milestones regarding the environmental review process, including notice of the availability of the draft EA, please sign up for the Project contact list by contacting the Public Advisor indicated above.

Should you require further information pertaining to the Project, or to the CN or SP applications, please contact Hayward Solar’s representative, Mike Roth, Director, Strategic Development & Acquisitions, Tenaska, Inc., at mroth@tenaska.com or (402) 938-1634.