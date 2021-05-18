Scoreboard May 18
Prep schedule
TONIGHT
Girls golf: Albert Lea at Red Wing, 2 p.m.
Girls track and field: Albert Lea home meet, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.
Schaeffer Academy at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG at United South Central, 5 p.m.
Softball: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 5 p.m.
Schaeffer Academy at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
United South Central at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and girls golf: Alden-Conger at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG and United South Central at Waseca, 10 a.m. (conference)
Boys golf: Albert Lea at home, Green Lea Golf Course, 2:30 p.m.
Boys and girls track and field: NRHEG at home, 4:30 p.m.
United South Central at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills at state track, TBD
FRIDAY
Baseball: Blooming Prairie at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at NRHEG, 7 p.m.
ML-GHEC-T at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Triton at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
ML-GHEC-T at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf: Northwood-Kensett at Fort Dodge, 10 a.m. (districts)
Lake Mills at Carroll, 10 a.m. (districts)
Boys and girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills at state track, TBD
Monday’s results
Baseball
NRHEG 8, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 4
NRHEG pitching: Kordell Schlaak 7.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO
NRHEG batting: Andrew Phillips 1-3, 2 R, 1 BB; Daxter Lee 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB; Clay Stenzel 0-3, 1 R; Nick Staloch 1-4, 2 R; Kordell Schlaak 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Alex Dobberstein 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Jack Olson 0-2; Ben Schoenrock 1-2, 1 BB; George Roesler 0-2
bOYS’ GOLF
United South Central and NRHEG at Panther Invite, Lakeside Golf and Country Club (9 teams)
1. St. Peter 312
2. Blooming Prairie 330
3. Waseca 347
4. United South Central 352
…
9. NRHEG 405
United South Central individuals:
Kadyn Neubauer 84
Carter Hart 87
Luke Pederson 88
Landan Magnuson 93
Blake Bullerman 93
Levi Hinkley 97
Girls’ golf
Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Regional meet, Rice Lake Golf Course (8 teams)
1. Bishop Garrigan 345
2. Newman Catholic 394
3. North Union 403
4. Lake Mills 436
5. Northwood-Kensett 463
Lake Mills individuals:
T10. MaKenna Hanson 100
17. Lindsey Hershey 106
T24 Jadyn Hengesteg 115
T24 Kenna Vanek 115
34. Madison Levine 129
40. Caelin Barbour 164
Northwood-Kensett individuals:
7. Emma Davidson 96
27. Peyton Wilder 117
30. Haddie Hanson 120
35. Hayley Wallin 130
Saturday’s results
Baseball
Byron 4, Albert Lea 3
AL 000 210 0 — 3
BY 100 010 2 — 4
Albert Lea pitching: Blake Ulve 6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO
Albert Lea batting: Brennan Bakken 0-3, 1 BB; Henry Eggum 1-4, 1 R; Jack Jellinger 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Trevor Ball 1-3; Blake Ulve 2-3, 1 RBI; Joey Flores 0-3; Cam Davis 0-3; Ethan Ball 0-2 1 R; Carter Miller 0-2
Softball
Byron 8, Albert Lea 0
Albert Lea pitching: Phoebe Holst 8 R, 8 H, 6 BB, 1 SO
Albert Lea batting: Madison Fleek 1-3; Madelyn Belfe 1-3; Carissa Nelson 1-1
A.L. boys’ basketball plans ‘Hoops Unleashed’ events
