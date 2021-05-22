SEMAC announces 2 calls for upcoming grant proposals

The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, a nonprofit arts agency, has announced two calls for proposals. Online applications are available now.

• Individual artists. The application deadline for these grants is July 1. Specific requirements for emerging artists and advancing artists are outlined on the SEMAC website. Both individual artist categories will include designations for equity artists, those individual artists who identify as members of a BIPOC, PWD, and/or LGBTQIA2+ community, and culture bearers.

• General operating support. Arts organizations with operating expenses of less than $174,000 are invited to apply for general operating support 2022-23. Although there is no set deadline, the application window opens July 1 and remains available only until allocated funds are exhausted. Other requirements for this category are listed on our website.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility or assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on at www.semac.org. Every SEMAC grant category is competitive and applicants screened for eligibility.

SEMAC is is designated by the state as the regional arts council for Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona counties.