SMART Transit to reinstitute fare collection in July

SMART Transit announced Monday it will resume fare collection starting July 6 for all services.

Token and pass prices are as follows:

Monthly bus passes

• Monthly deviated route pass: adult, $35

• Monthly deviated route pass: senior/student $30

* Prorated amount for passes purchased on 15th (or later) of each month

Tokens

Student: $1

Deviated route: $2

Demand response: $2.50

Demand response county: $3

** County wide service — outside city limits

Austin-Albert Lea Shuttle: $3.50

Mankato Circle Run (Waseca): $4.50

* Children five and under will remain free of charge with paid adult

Questions, comments or concerns about any of services may be directed through 1-855-SMART-B1 (1-855-762-7821) or SmartService@CedarValleyServices.org.