PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CLOSED MEETING

OF THE ALBERT LEA CITY COUNCIL

May 6, 2021 | 5:30 p.m.

Albert Lea City Council Chambers | Albert Lea, MN 56007

In accordance with Section 3.01 of the Charter of the City of Albert Lea and with Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3(b), you are hereby notified that Mayor Vern Rasmussen, Jr. has called a Special Closed Meeting for Thursday, May 6th at 5:30 PM. This meeting will take place via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub (1).

Agenda to include: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) regarding MPCA draft Shellrock River Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) and Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy (WRAPS)

This notice is served as a requirement of Minnesota Statue 13D.04 Subd.2

s/s, Secretary of the Council

Albert Lea Tribune: May 1, 2021

SP MTG MAY