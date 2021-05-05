STORAGE AUCTION

May 5, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

KO Storage of Albert Lea
601 Pilot St
Albert Lea, MN 56007
(952) 314-7121
SELF STORAGE
LIEN AUCTION

Auction Start Time: 05/02/2021 at 10:00 am
Auction End Time: 05/10/2021 at 10:00 am
Location of Auction: www.storagetreasures.com
1 SEPARATE LIEN SALE TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR THE UNIT. OWNER HAS THE RIGHT TO NOT ACCEPT BID PRICE.

UNIT:
303 Jason Bloomquist: bicycle, fishing poles, suitcase.

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 28 and May 5, 2021
