Thelma L. Isaacson, 88, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Thelma was born on February 22, 1933 to Henry Lewis and Thea (Langfald) Askildson in Lake Mills, IA. She attended school in Lake Mills. On October 1, 1949, she married Marvin T. Brackey. Five children were born to this union: Patricia, Danny, Diane, Debra, and Robert. Marvin and Thelma later divorced. In 1971, Thelma married Raymond Isaacson. This November, they would have been married 50 years.

Thelma worked at Naeve Hospital for 22 years. She made a lot of friendships there. People still remember her when we would go for doctor visits. She retired from Naeve Hospital when she was 62.

Thelma loved her family more than anything. She would do anything for them. Everyone called Grandma with their troubles and their joys. She was always there to listen. She told all of us how important our faith is and to always count our blessings.

She had so many talents. She loved to remodel her home. She created the “open concept” 30 years ago – long before it was a thing. She had a mind of a carpenter and created a beautiful welcoming home for her family. She even had a playhouse in the back yard and would play in there with her little ones. Thelma also loved her yard. Her plants grew to enormous size. She loved to dig in the dirt and watch everything grow. Spring was her favorite season.

Thelma is survived by her husband of 49 years, Raymond; her three children: Patricia (David) Hissam, Marshall, MN; Debra Bergland (Lynden Smith), Albert Lea; and Robert (Julie) Brackey, Albert Lea; 11 grandchildren: Cindy (Todd) Bird, Cory Day, Fred (Angie) Day, Ashley (Randy) Lawson, Becky (Casey) Shaw, Nicky Brackey, Misty (Robert) Ohman, Travis (Kenzie) Bergland, Brooke Hacker, Nate (Chaise) Brackey, and Tyler (Caitilin) Brackey; 22 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; special sister, Beverly (Raymond) Frost, Cleveland, OH; and many special nieces and nephews.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Danny Brackey; her daughter, Diane Brackey; her grandson, Scott Brackey Peterson; her husband, Marvin Brackey; 5 brothers, and 2 sisters.

You will be in our hearts forever.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea with Pastor John Holt officiating. A visitation will take place one hour before the services at the church. Burial will follow at the Synod Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills, IA.