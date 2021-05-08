Tribune Thumbs

To the opening of a new men’s clothing and gift store downtown.

Congratulations to the owners of the new Man Between the Lakes store in downtown Albert Lea, which officially opened this week.

The store is in the former location of the Country Tack Western Store.

From what we’ve heard so far, people are pleased with the selection there, which includes not only men’s clothing but also a variety of outdoor items and other gift items.

We were also impressed with the renovations that took place in the building and the dedication that the owners have.

Albert Lea needed another store for men’s clothing, and we wish this store success in the coming months.

To the renaming of Water Street to Marion Ross Street next to the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

Hats off to the people who have taken the initiative to recognize “Happy Days” actress and Albert Lea native Marion Ross through a new statue outside the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center and changing the name of the street next to the theater in her honor.

Ross has given back in many ways to the community, including to both the Freeborn County Historical Museum and the Albert Lea Community Theatre, and these additions will be a fun way to thank her.

When complete, the statue will also be an attraction for people coming to the community.

We hope people will get out July 2 when the statue is unveiled and check it out when Ross will be in town. Other actors from the popular television series have also been invited to attend.

To the return of choir and theatrical performances at the high school.

After a long year and a half for Albert Lea High School students without any choir or other performances, students returned to the stage Friday night with Tigers Roar and will have a followup performance tonight at the high school. Separate choir concerts are also scheduled for Monday at the school.

While sports were able to be added back for students several months ago, the choir students have been unable to showcase their talents out of COVID-19 safety concerns essentially since March 2020.

We are excited that they will again be able to be on stage and wish them well in their performances.

To former Albert Lea wrestling coach Larry Goodnature.

Congratulations to former Albert Lea High School wrestling coach Larry Goodnature, who toward the end of last month was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Goodnature began his wrestling career in Albert Lea from 1967 to 1971 under Hall of Fame wrestling coach Paul Ehrhard and was a Minnesota state champion at 145 pounds. After high school, he wrestled at Mankato State University, where he was a three-time All-American.

He took over the head coaching position in 1992 in Albert Lea, where he took the team to the state dual tournament seven times and the state finals four times. He coached 142 state qualifiers, and his teams also won eight state Class AAA Minnesota Academic State Championships.

Goodnature has much to be proud of, and we applaud him for the legacy left in Albert Lea.