Union Pacific train derails near Goose Lake

Authorities are at the scene of a Union Pacific Railroad train derailment behind Eastgate Road near Goose Lake in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Fire Department Capt. Dennis Glassel said 20 to 30 cars derailed on the southbound train. No information has been released on what led the cars to derail.

The derailment was reported to authorities at 1:33 p.m. in the wetland area near Goose Lake. No injuries were reported.

Glassel said most of the derailed cars were empty but others carried liquid petroleum, pot ash, lumber or hydrochloric acid. He said there is no indication of any leakage from the derailed cars.

A chemical assessment team from Rochester was on the scene, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Albert Lea Police Department and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office. Representatives from Union Pacific were also expected to be coming soon to survey the scene.

Glassel said the east portion of Eastgate Road is closed for emergency personnel but no other streets are affected.

Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.