Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

Police received a report at 5:10 p.m. Monday of a vehicle that was stolen at 2501 Crossroads Boulevard.

Juvenile cited for drug paraphernalia

A juvenile was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 10:01 a.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Juvenile arrested on warrant

A juvenile was arrested on a warrant at 2:37 p.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Handguns reported stolen

Police received a report at 7:58 p.m. of three handguns that were reported stolen at 1109 Shore Acres Drive.

Bike stolen

A black mountain bike with a Vikings emblem was reported stolen at 10:12 p.m. Monday at 725 Fountain St.