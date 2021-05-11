May 11, 2021

  • 48°

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:48 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Police received a report at 5:10 p.m. Monday of a vehicle that was stolen at 2501 Crossroads Boulevard. 

 

Juvenile cited for drug paraphernalia

A juvenile was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 10:01 a.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Juvenile arrested on warrant

A juvenile was arrested on a warrant at 2:37 p.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Handguns reported stolen

Police received a report at 7:58 p.m. of three handguns that were reported stolen at 1109 Shore Acres Drive. 

 

Bike stolen

A black mountain bike with a Vikings emblem was reported stolen at 10:12 p.m. Monday at 725 Fountain St. 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials