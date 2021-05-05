Walz to issue timeline for lifting all COVID-19 restrictions

Walz will announce his plan in a live address at noon, followed by a news conference.

“The vaccine is here, and it has proven to be our best tool to control the virus. It’s time to roll up our sleeves, get vaccinated, and crush the virus,” Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said in a statement Wednesday.

Walz has not given details of his plan but said Tuesday that “Minnesotans should start assuming that they’re going to have a very normal-looking summer.”

The governor and health officials announced earlier Wednesday that 2 million Minnesotans have now completed the vaccination process.

“Every Minnesotan who gets a shot in their arm brings us closer to closing this chapter and getting back to all the things in life we want to get back to,” Walz said in a statement.

More than 4.4 million doses have been administered in Minnesota, with about 59% of the population 16 years and older having received at least one dose, and nearly 46% completing the series.