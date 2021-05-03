Windows broken out of vehicles at state park and other reports
The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle that had a back passenger window and a driver’s window smashed out in the Big Island picnic area parking lot at 19499 780th Ave.
Deputies received a report of a passenger and rear passenger window that were damaged in a vehicle at 11:23 a.m. Sunday at 19499 780th Ave. A wallet was missing.
1 arrested for DWI
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Theresa Mae Book, 35, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at 11:11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 820th Avenue and 110th Street in Glenville.
Windshield broken out
The back windshield was reported broken out of a vehicle at 10:05 a.m. Friday at 908 Jefferson Ave.
Graffiti reported
Graffiti was reported on picnic tables, railings and sidewalks at 10:42 a.m. Friday at 100 Fountain St.
1 arrested for fleeing, careless driving
Police arrested Jy’aire Lamarr Ray, 18, for felony fleeing, no Minnesota driver’s license and careless driving at 11:59 a.m. Friday at 1702 Sunset St.
1 arrested on warrant
Israel Brigido Villarreal, 23, turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:15 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.
Assault reported
A male was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea Friday night after reportedly being assaulted at 902 S. Fourth Ave.
1 arrested for DWI
Police arrested Ismael Fuentes, 21, for driving while intoxicated after receiving a report at 1:21 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle that crashed into a tree near 211 W. Richway Drive.
Vehicle tampered with
A vehicle was reported tampered with at 8:12 a.m. Saturday at 201 W. Main St.
Vehicle stolen
A 2006 red Toyota Camry was reported stolen at 8:29 a.m. Saturday at 323 W. College St.
Thefts reported
Police received a report at 10:45 a.m. Saturday that someone had stolen a credit card and used it four times. The person reportedly knew who used the card.
Police received a report at 5:29 p.m. Sunday of a theft that had occurred the day prior at 1550 Blake Ave.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at 141 S. Newton Ave.
House broken into
A house was reported broken into at 6:36 p.m. Saturday at 1109 Shore Acres Drive. Several items were reported taken.
