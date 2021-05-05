Yearly 4-H recognition banquet recognizes many

The Freeborn County 4-H Annual Recognition Banquet was held virtually via Zoom Nov. 21, 2020. The following is a list of recognitions, recipients and honors.

Officers:

President: Simon Jacobusse, Hartland

Vice President: Asa Johnson, Hartland

Secretary: Shayanne Sailor, Conger

Treasurer: Kane Purdy, Alden

Junior advisers:

Maddox Christensen, Conger

Isaac Hornberger, Myrtle

Payton Sailor, Conger

Ben Schultz, Twin Lakes

Adult advisers:

Matt Benda, Twin Lakes

Dawn Burgett, Conger

Tonya Hansen, Alden

Kiven Lukes, Myrtle

A thanks goes to Laurie Stanek-Riceland, Joni Bidne-Nunda, Kris Christensen-Conger, and Miranda Sailor-Conger for completing year one of their two-year term.

2020 4-H Club Key Leaders:

Alden: Amy Purdy

Conger: Rachael Korman

Hartland: Amber Holdeman and Kara Jacobusse

Hayward: Brian and Michelle Wagner

Mansfield: Adam and Stacy Suhr

Moscow: Cindy Smeby

Myrtle: Amy Schuhmacher and Erin Hornberger

Nunda: Joni Bidne and Amber Deyle

Oakland: Keven and Julie Maxa

Riceland: Laurie Stanek and Katie Nielsen

Shellrock: Brenda Hannsen

Twin Lakes: Tim and Jodi Westrum

Special recognition:

Gina Gullickson: adult treasurer

Kristine Schechinger: summer assistant

Dorothy Brouwers: dog project trainer and county dog project leader

Jessica Brouwers: dog project trainer and county dog project leader

Hailey Johnson: dog project trainer and county dog project leader

Jeanie Opdahl: county Cloverbud helper

Cindy Golbuff: ambassador adviser

Julie Maxa: ambassador adviser

Megan Maxa: ambassador adviser

Grand champion market lamb: Halee Miller, Myrtle

Grand Champion market swine: Abby Beaty, Nunda

Grand Champion dairy exhibitor: Lydia Saxton, Nunda

Grand Champion junior herd: Lydia Saxton, Nunda

Master livestock producer: Raven Suhr, Mansfield

Outstanding Natural Sciences Award (Greg Ulland Memorial): Olivia Krause, Oakland

Have a Heart: Emily Thorson, Shellrock

Star Dog: Aubrey Johnson, Hartland

Star Horse: Madison Johnson, Riceland

Home Economics Award: Gigi Otten, Hayward

Outstanding Junior Leader Award (Dean Knutson Memorial): Ryan Hansen-Alden, Grant Herfindahl-Shellrock, Gigi Otten-Hayward, Levi Sorensen-Alden

Meritorious Leadership Award: Aubrey Johnson-Hartland, Raven Suhr-Mansfield, Louis Wagner-Hayward

Meritorious Service Award: Dr. Steve Olson, Austin Vet Clinic

Secretary of the Year: Kaitlyn Hanson, Twin Lakes

Treasurer of the Year: Madison Mattson, Conger; Caleb Songstad, Mansfield; Elias Jacobusse, Hartland

Adult 4-H Volunteer Award: Kris Johnson, Hartland

Lawson Memorial Award: Gage Sailor, Conger