Yearly 4-H recognition banquet recognizes many
The Freeborn County 4-H Annual Recognition Banquet was held virtually via Zoom Nov. 21, 2020. The following is a list of recognitions, recipients and honors.
Officers:
President: Simon Jacobusse, Hartland
Vice President: Asa Johnson, Hartland
Secretary: Shayanne Sailor, Conger
Treasurer: Kane Purdy, Alden
Junior advisers:
Maddox Christensen, Conger
Isaac Hornberger, Myrtle
Payton Sailor, Conger
Ben Schultz, Twin Lakes
Adult advisers:
Matt Benda, Twin Lakes
Dawn Burgett, Conger
Tonya Hansen, Alden
Kiven Lukes, Myrtle
A thanks goes to Laurie Stanek-Riceland, Joni Bidne-Nunda, Kris Christensen-Conger, and Miranda Sailor-Conger for completing year one of their two-year term.
2020 4-H Club Key Leaders:
Alden: Amy Purdy
Conger: Rachael Korman
Hartland: Amber Holdeman and Kara Jacobusse
Hayward: Brian and Michelle Wagner
Mansfield: Adam and Stacy Suhr
Moscow: Cindy Smeby
Myrtle: Amy Schuhmacher and Erin Hornberger
Nunda: Joni Bidne and Amber Deyle
Oakland: Keven and Julie Maxa
Riceland: Laurie Stanek and Katie Nielsen
Shellrock: Brenda Hannsen
Twin Lakes: Tim and Jodi Westrum
Special recognition:
Gina Gullickson: adult treasurer
Kristine Schechinger: summer assistant
Dorothy Brouwers: dog project trainer and county dog project leader
Jessica Brouwers: dog project trainer and county dog project leader
Hailey Johnson: dog project trainer and county dog project leader
Jeanie Opdahl: county Cloverbud helper
Cindy Golbuff: ambassador adviser
Julie Maxa: ambassador adviser
Megan Maxa: ambassador adviser
Grand champion market lamb: Halee Miller, Myrtle
Grand Champion market swine: Abby Beaty, Nunda
Grand Champion dairy exhibitor: Lydia Saxton, Nunda
Grand Champion junior herd: Lydia Saxton, Nunda
Master livestock producer: Raven Suhr, Mansfield
Outstanding Natural Sciences Award (Greg Ulland Memorial): Olivia Krause, Oakland
Have a Heart: Emily Thorson, Shellrock
Star Dog: Aubrey Johnson, Hartland
Star Horse: Madison Johnson, Riceland
Home Economics Award: Gigi Otten, Hayward
Outstanding Junior Leader Award (Dean Knutson Memorial): Ryan Hansen-Alden, Grant Herfindahl-Shellrock, Gigi Otten-Hayward, Levi Sorensen-Alden
Meritorious Leadership Award: Aubrey Johnson-Hartland, Raven Suhr-Mansfield, Louis Wagner-Hayward
Meritorious Service Award: Dr. Steve Olson, Austin Vet Clinic
Secretary of the Year: Kaitlyn Hanson, Twin Lakes
Treasurer of the Year: Madison Mattson, Conger; Caleb Songstad, Mansfield; Elias Jacobusse, Hartland
Adult 4-H Volunteer Award: Kris Johnson, Hartland
Lawson Memorial Award: Gage Sailor, Conger
