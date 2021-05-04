Youth softball league expanding to southern Minn., looking for players and coaches

The Midwest Power recently announced its will be expanding to the southern Minnesota region starting with the 2021-22 season.

With the expansion tryouts are opening to anyone in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa towns.

Tryouts are for girls aged 14-18. Tentative dates for the tryouts are Aug. 11-12 and will take place at the ball park in Maple Island.

On top of new players, the league is also looking for coaches. All coaching positions will be paid. Inquire for coaching positions at midwestpower.derek@gmail.com.

The fall season runs about six weeks, from August through October. Three jerseys, a helmet and a power backpack will be provided by the team.

Teams practice two nights per week, totaling about four hours per week, and play in three to four fall tournaments.

The winter training season begins in November and runs through February 2022. The training season is 10 to 12 weeks and includes one team night of practice and one hitting night per week. Each training session will take place in the Packer Dome in Austin as well as in the Austin school’s facilities. Each player will also receive a “Blast Motion Sensor” to place on the end of their bat for training purposes.

Winter training also includes 5 to 6 weeks of competitive domed games. Pitchers and catchers have the opportunity to participate in separate weekly clinics and lessons in the St. Paul area for an additional fee.

The summer season runs from June to August and includes scrimmages and league play as well as 5 to 7 tournaments, including state and national tournament options. Summer practices total roughly 5 to 6 hours each week, and home games will be played in Maple Island.

With further questions, contact Derek Anderson at midwestpower.derek@gmail.com or 507-508-9508, or Mark Wilson at mwpower4u@gmail.com or 763-458-9213.

On top of starting a new league, Midwest Power will also be hosting a softball clinic from 8-11 a.m. May 23 at Snyder Field Complex. The clinic costs $38 for any players 12u-18u. Registration and payment can be made at midwestpowersoftball.com.

The clinic will include technique based infield, outfield and hitting work; proper throwing and receiving work; and having a plan in the field and at the plate.