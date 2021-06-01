1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Police arrested Irene Monique Valenzuela, 29, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:17 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.
2 served warrants
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Erik John Seath, 41, on an arrest warrant at 10:41 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.
Deputies served Travis Thomas Stigney, 35, with a local warrant at 12:37 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.
Hit-and-run reported
Deputies received a report at 5:11 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run at 18427 670th Ave., Alden.
Police received a report at 11:03 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run crash at 1550 Blake Ave.
Thefts reported
Police received a report at 4:30 a.m. Friday of three cases of canned water taken at 608 S. Washington Ave.
Police received a report at 11:06 p.m. Friday of money that was reported stolen from a checking account in Albert Lea.
Break-in reported
Police received a report at 9:09 a.m. Friday of a house that was broken into at 119 S. St. Mary Ave. An air conditioner unit, TV and boxes were reported missing.
Police received a report at 8:37 a.m. Saturday of a burglary that had occurred overnight at 821 Jefferson Ave. Multiple items were taken and a door was damaged.
Garbage reported dumped in donation bins
Police received a report at 11:04 a.m. Friday of garbage dumped in donation crates at 1550 Blake Ave.
Vehicles reported damaged
Two vehicles were reported damaged at 5:47 p.m. Saturday at 1619 W. Main St.
Crash, assault reported
Police received a report at 1:26 p.m. Sunday of a pickup that reportedly ran a Suburban into a ditch near Blake Avenue and U.S. Highway 65. A male reportedly punched another male in the face.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
MINNEAPOLIS — A woman was killed and another person was injured after being struck by a car during a protest... read more