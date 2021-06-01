1 arrested on obstruction and other reports

1 arrested on obstruction

Police arrested Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, on obstruction and an arrest and detain hold at 8:09 a.m. Monday at 610 Garfield Ave.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 11:38 a.m. Monday of a theft of cigars at 116 Bridge Ave. The police logs indicate a person was cited, but the name was redacted.

Police cited Joseph Thomas Smykalski, 33, for theft after receiving a report at 4:44 p.m. Monday of a theft that had occurred Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Theft by check reported

Theft by check was reported at 12:34 p.m. Monday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Car crashes near lake

Police received a report at 9:53 p.m. Monday of a car that had crashed and was almost in the lake near Lake Shore Drive and Channel Road. Information on the incident was not immediately available.