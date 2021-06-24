24-PR-21-842
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
COURT FILE
NO: 24-PR-21-842
In Re: Estate of John Charles Hulet, Decedent
NOTICE OF ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL RESPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 2, 2021 at 9:00 am, a hearing will be held in this Court via Zoom, please see attached notice of remote hearing, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated June 6, 2018 (“Will”), and for the appointment of John Daniel Hulet Sr., whose address is 1001 Bridle Creek Drive, Jordan, Minnesota 55352, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objection to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors and heirs having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
June 4, 2021
Stephen R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Personal Representative
John D. Hulet Sr.
1001 Bridle Creek Drive
Jordan, MN 555352
Telephone: 952-454-3521
Albert Lea Tribune: June 19 and 26, 2021
