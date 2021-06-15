A sendoff to the state tournament
Family, friends and community members gathered at Jim Gustafson Field Plaza at Hammer Complex Tuesday morning to send-off the Albert Lea baseball team to the state tournament. The team will take on Sartell at 3 p.m. in Jordan.
Follow the Tribune on Twitter or updates, and check back later in the day for a story.
