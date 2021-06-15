June 15, 2021

  • 81°

A sendoff to the state tournament

By Sarah Stultz

Published 10:47 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Family, friends and community members gathered at Jim Gustafson Field Plaza at Hammer Complex Tuesday morning to send-off the Albert Lea baseball team to the state tournament. The team will take on Sartell at 3 p.m. in Jordan.

Follow the Tribune on Twitter or updates, and check back later in the day for a story.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials