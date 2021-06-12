Across the Pastor’s Desk: Evidence of the goodness of God

Across the Pastor’s Desk, by George Marin

I know we all have been through a lot in the past few months. Many have faced concerns they have never encountered before. Difficult times tend to bring out the best and worst in people. Tough times seem to reveal who our real friends are; they also show us who we really are. In trying times, we can learn much about ourselves and our companions, and we can also learn a lot about God.

As PJ and I have led and served during these times, we have had much time to reflect upon God — who he is, how he operates, our relationship with him; but, I think most of all, the goodness of the Lord. He truly is good! In times when we sense great uncertainty, it is easy to focus on the challenges we are facing. That can get discouraging quickly. However, I have found one sure way to steady myself, in times of trial, is to keep my focus on the goodness of the Lord. I have found no matter how grievous life’s situations are, there is always something for which to be grateful; and most importantly, God is always good.

God’s word has a lot to say about his goodness — not so much from his perspective, but more so in the words of people who have walked with him through the most difficult times of their lives. The psalmist David had much to say about God’s outpouring of goodness in his darkest times. As you read these, I pray these words will bring great comfort to you also. “Oh taste and see that the Lord is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in him!” Ps. 34:8. There is a goodness that becomes so evident in times of trial, when we find our refuge in God, that it can be sensed physically. “Oh give thanks to God for his steadfast love endures forever.” Ps. 107:1. David was a man after God’s own heart; and yet, he was also a man of great failure.

In all of this, David found security, forgiveness, comfort and trust in God’s unfailing love. He found that God’s love was not fickle as the love of some might be, but God’s love was completely steadfast forever. Upon reflection of his great and victorious battle against the giant, Goliath, of which he had no guarantee of his winning, David penned, “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Ps. 23:6. David had many times tried things his own way; in those times, he found himself in great distress. But when he walked in the counsel of God, he found that goodness and mercy were his closest companions, bringing him great comfort.

Recently, I heard a song written by Josh Baldwin, “Evidence of Your Goodness.” Josh wrote this song as a pushback against fear of the uncertain times during the pandemic. He wrote, “I know what things look like now, but what do I know about the Lord?” The lyrics and the spirit of the song have stuck with me, because I have found them to be ever true in my life. The chorus says, “I see the evidence of your goodness all over my life, all over my life! I see the promises in fulfilment all over my life, all over my life.” I trust as you reflect over your life, you, too, will see the evidence of the goodness of God, and that you, too, will rejoice in the God of your salvation. I love you. I’m in your corner!

George Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church in Albert Lea.