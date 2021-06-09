Albert Lea baseball to play in Section 1AAA title game

After ending the regular season on a tough six-game losing streak, the Albert Lea baseball team turned it on through the Section 1AAA playoffs and is set to play in the championship game tonight, looking for its first state tournament berth since 1969.

The game will be played against the Byron Bears, the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers earned the right to be in the championship game Saturday when they beat the Bears in the finals of the winner’s bracket, 4-2.

After the game remained tied at 1-1 through five innings, Albert Lea battled to take the lead and pull out a victory.

Senior Blake Ulve had a strong performance in the game, going 3-3 at the plate with a run and an RBI while also starting on the mound and pitching 6-0 innings, giving up two runs on six hits while walking four and striking out five.

Senior Joey Flores and junior Cam Davis also had a multi-hit game Saturday with two hits each.

Wednesday night will mark the third time Albert Lea and Byron have faced off this season, the first coming late in the season as the Bears defeated the Tigers 4-3 in the second game of the Tigers six-game losing streak.

With the two games combining for a total score of 7-6 in favor of the Tigers, the third game in this series is sure to be an exciting one. Follow the Albert Lea Tribune sports Twitter page @altribunesports for live updates and results from tonight’s game.