Albert Lea motorcyclist injured in crash in Mower County

A 60-year-old Albert Lea man was injured Saturday evening after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County.

Brooks Daniel Fisher was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Fisher was riding a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Highway 218 when he lost control of the motorcycle near 10th Drive SE and laid it down on the road.

Fisher was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.