June 30, 2021

Birth announcement

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Tony “Buck” and Jaclyn Flatten announce the birth of a daughter, Finley Marie Flatten.

Finley was 7 pounds 3 ounces and 20 inches long.

She was born June 4 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and joins siblings Elliott, Kendall and Jaspar.

Grandparents are Dwight and Mary Jane Stevens and Suzanne Flatten and the late Larry Flatten.

