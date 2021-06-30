Blue-green algae found at City Beach

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a fresh blue-green algae bloom that is accumulating around the shoreline in some areas of Fountain Lake, especially around City Beach.

Blue-green algae, which is a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria, can be toxic and can make people and animals sick. It is normally present in Minnesota lakes during the summer because the bacteria thrives in warm, shallow, nutrient-fresh waters, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Drought conditions and early warm conditions have likely contributed to the bloom.

Last week, officials with the Shell Rock River Watershed District confirmed blue-green algae near Katherine Island.

The Sheriff’s Office stated swimming is permitted without restrictions, but people are advised to use the information provided to do what is best for their families.