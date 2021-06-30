June 30, 2021

  • 81°
Blue-green algae blooms have been found at City Beach on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea. Photo courtesy Freeborn County Sheriff's Office

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

By Staff Reports

Published 5:23 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a fresh blue-green algae bloom that is accumulating around the shoreline in some areas of Fountain Lake, especially around City Beach.

Blue-green algae, which is a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria, can be toxic and can make people and animals sick. It is normally present in Minnesota lakes during the summer because the bacteria thrives in warm, shallow, nutrient-fresh waters, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Drought conditions and early warm conditions have likely contributed to the bloom.

Last week, officials with the Shell Rock River Watershed District confirmed blue-green algae near Katherine Island.

The Sheriff’s Office stated swimming is permitted without restrictions, but people are advised to use the information provided to do what is best for their families.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials