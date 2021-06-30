Bricelyn celebration this weekend

The Bricelyn Fourth of July Celebration will take place from Friday to Sunday and feature several opportunities for games, athletic competitions and meals.

The event begins on Friday at 5 p.m. with a pork sandwich supper at the Bricelyn Fire Hall with a free movie available for viewing at 7:30 p.m..

The following day, registration for the Ron Sander Memorial Run opens at 8 a.m., with a 1-mile run or walk taking place at 8:30 a.m. and a 5k walk or run at 9 a.m. Also beginning at 9 a.m. will be the co-ed volleyball tournaments located at the city park.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m., and the grand marshal will be area auctioneer Marlin Krupp. After the parade, a cribbage tournament will start at the Bricelyn American Legion.

Later that night, at 7:30 p.m., a variety show will be held at Bricelyn Lutheran Church.

Other events taking place Saturday will feature a balloon lady, a bean bag tournament and a horse show.

A dance at the Bricelyn Legion will start at 8 p.m. with music from the band High Street. The firework show will begin at dusk.

On Sunday, the annual Bricelyn Fire Department pancake breakfast will take place from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the fire station. A worship service will be held in the city park at 10 a.m.

Activities available throughout the celebration include the medallion hunt and tours of the Bricelyn Area Museum and the little red schoolhouse. Clues for the medallion hunt can be found at Bud’s Cafe.