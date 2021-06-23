Campus Notes

Luther College

Benjamin Seavey of Albert Lea graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, this spring. Seavey received a Bachelor of Arts degree in German and political science. He also earned magna cum laude honors.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Bailey Sandon of Clarks Grove was named to the 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Students must be in good academic standing, earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher and complete at least 12 credits during the semester.

Freed-Hardeman University

Jackson Martens of Alden was named to the 2021 Dean’s List at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee. To earn this distinction, students must have maintained a 3.4 GPA while being a full-time student.