Charles D. Malmer
A LIFE FULFILLED:
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
2 Timothy 4:7 Charles D. Malmer, Colonel US Army {Retired) Highland Village, TX (formerly Edina, MN) completed his earthly journey June 11, 2021. Colonel Malmer was a commissioned officer in the Corps of Engineers & spent 31 years valiantly serving his country, which included two tours in Vietnam. He worked in the space program as a resident engineer on the Vertical Assembly Building (Saturn V Moon Rocket Program) Cape Canaveral, FL; Served in Military Intelligence, Ft. Shafter, HI; Assigned as a Survivor Assistance Officer, which entailed family notification of MIA’S & death notification of fallen solders in Vietnam; Served as Post Engineer, Yonsan Military Base, Seoul, South Korea; As a West Point Liaison Officer, he recruited high school students for the military academy. Other assignments include: Paris, France; Homer, Alaska; Advisor to the MN National Guard & two tours to Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.
In his civilian life he was an architect & worked as a civil engineer for the Corps of Engineers in St. Paul, MN.
He is survived by his caregiver & best friend, Jacquelyn Malmer; Daughter, Dawn Hamilton & Son-in-law Dave Hamilton of Lantana, TX; Granddaughter Lauren Flaa, Eden Prairie, MN; Sister, Marion Holmquist, Scottsdale, AZ & nieces, nephews & cousins throughout the country.
Colonel Malmer will be laid to rest at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, TX with full military honors. Memorials preferred to the Vietnam Veterans Association.
