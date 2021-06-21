June 21, 2021

  • 63°

Charles D. Malmer

By Submitted

Published 3:50 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

A LIFE FULFILLED:

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

Charles D. Malmer

2 Timothy 4:7 Charles D. Malmer, Colonel US Army {Retired) Highland Village, TX (formerly Edina, MN)  completed his earthly journey June 11, 2021. Colonel Malmer was a commissioned officer in the Corps of Engineers & spent 31 years  valiantly serving his country, which included two tours in Vietnam.  He worked in the space program as a resident engineer on the Vertical Assembly Building  (Saturn V Moon Rocket Program) Cape Canaveral, FL; Served in Military Intelligence, Ft.  Shafter, HI; Assigned as a Survivor Assistance Officer, which entailed family notification of  MIA’S & death notification of fallen solders in Vietnam; Served as Post Engineer, Yonsan  Military Base, Seoul, South Korea; As a West Point Liaison Officer, he recruited high school  students for the military academy. Other assignments include: Paris, France; Homer, Alaska; Advisor to the MN National Guard & two tours to Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.

In his civilian life he was an architect & worked as a civil engineer for the Corps of Engineers in St. Paul, MN.

He is survived by his caregiver & best friend, Jacquelyn Malmer; Daughter, Dawn Hamilton & Son-in-law Dave Hamilton of Lantana, TX; Granddaughter Lauren Flaa, Eden Prairie, MN;  Sister, Marion Holmquist, Scottsdale, AZ & nieces, nephews & cousins throughout the country.

Colonel Malmer will be laid to rest at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, TX with full military  honors. Memorials preferred to the Vietnam Veterans Association.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials