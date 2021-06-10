CONTRACTOR

PUBLIC NOTICE

Semcac Seeks Mechanical Contractors for Energy Programs

Semcac’s Energy Programs are seeking electrical, appliance, and mechanical contractors. Work is performed in Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Steele, Olmsted and Winona counties. Contractors must have current bonds, licenses, insurance, and ability to complete all work in accordance with MN energy program policies, standards and requirements. Preference will be given to minority firms, women business enterprises and labor surplus area firms. If interested in an application, please visit our website www.semcac.org or contact Chris Gudmundson, Energy Programs Assistant at 1-800-944-3207. Applications must be received by June 11, 2021. Semcac is an EOE/AA/ADA Compliance Organization.

The Albert Lea Tribune: June 5 and 9, 2021

CONTRACTORS