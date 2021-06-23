DNR reminds anglers to be aware of northern pike fishing regulations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers who want to keep northern pike this fishing season to familiarize themselves with the regulations and be prepared to measure the fish. Minnesota has three northern pike zones that apply to inland waters and reflect the differing characteristics of pike populations across the state. In the south the limits are two northern pike at a minimum size of 24 inches.

Throughout the state, special regulations that cover individual lakes, rivers and streams remain in effect and take precedence over the zone regulations. The northern pike zone regulations do not apply to border waters. More information about northern pike zones, including a zone map, is available on the DNR’s northern pike page.