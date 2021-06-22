Doris L. Baer, 101, of Albert Lea, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at St. John’s the Woodlands.

Doris was born in Albert Lea on March 4, 1920 to Henry E. and Minnie (Jahnke) Johnson. She attended Alden High School, and spent her entire life in Conger and Albert Lea. On November 24, 1937 she married Arthur “Art” M. Baer. Together the couple were blessed with four children: Jerome, Dean, Alan, and Lynn.

Doris kept herself busy as a homemaker. She was active with Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake, where she was an officer for the church women ELCW, was a Sunday school teacher, and was a member of the altar guild. She was also a member of the homemaker’s club, liked to garden, bake (she was renowned for her Christmas gingerbread cookies), and quilt. Over the years, she made each of her grandchildren a special bear quilt and always remembered their birthdays. She was also a devoted caregiver for her mom, dad, husband, and brother.

Surviving Doris are her sons: Jerome, Rev. Dean (Beverly), Alan (Becky), and Lynn; grandchildren: Lori (Gary) Anderson, Scott (Laurie) Baer, Joseph Hamson, Michelle (Eric) Willey, Sonja Baer, Kirstin (John) Harding, Angie Baer, Nikki (Chris) Baker, Keri (Michael) Kinney, and Tiffany (Roy) Henanam; 24 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Viola Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Art; her parents-in-law, John and Anna Baer; her brothers, Arthur and Walter Johnson; her brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Irene Johnson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Art and Norma Pestorious; her daughter-in-law, Elaine Baer; and two great grandchildren, Danielle and Drew Baer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake with Pastor Katelyn Rakotoarivelo officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior. Interment will follow at Concordia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake and the Concordia Cemetery.