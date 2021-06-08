Elaine Panzer, age 85, of Albert Lea, MN, died on June 3, 2021 at her home in Albert Lea.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Andy Hermodson-Olsen and Rev. Matthew Seegert officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. James.

Elaine Evelyn Wright was born on December 18, 1935, to Ervin and Evelyn (Sorensen) Wright in Rosendale Township, Watonwan County, rural St. James, MN. She was baptized in March in 1936 at First Lutheran Church in St. James where she was a lifelong member. After graduating from St. James High School in 1953 she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Yock for 2 years. Elaine then attended cosmetology school in Fairmont and then owned and operated a beauty shop in St. James for 44 years. While working as a hairdresser, she also fixed hair at Sturm Funeral Home, the nursing home, and into customers’ homes. On September 13, 1958, Elaine was united in marriage to William Panzer. The couple raised three children – Debra, Doreen, and Danny. She was very active at First Lutheran Church in St. James and served as Sunday School Superintendent, High School League leader, and served on various boards. She was also a member of Al-Anon, was a 4-H member and leader, and was a volunteer for AAL. After her retirement she worked in the dietary department at Good Samaritan nursing home. In 2002, Elaine moved to Albert Lea and joined Grace Lutheran Church. In Albert Lea, she served on the RSVP program, worked at Herbergers, A-Plus, Walmart, and HyVee. She enjoyed visiting, golfing, sewing, braiding rugs, quilting, and reading.

She is survived by her children – Debra (Rick) Ruberg, Doreen (Steven) Wood, and Danny (Sandy) Panzer; grandchildren – Danielle (Tyler), Rachelle (Evan), Michelle (Josh), Ryan (Daisy), Gabriel, Zachariah (Sarah), Nathanael, Christopher (Karri), Colleen (John); great grandchildren – Sevanna, Connor, Payton, Maible, Miah, Hurley, siblings – Eunice Wiederhoft, Eldora Wolle, Eldon (Jolene) Wright, Nellie Wright, and Everett (Joni) Wright; and sister-in-law Irene Wright. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Elwood Wright, and brother-in-law Clifford Wolle.