June 18, 2021

Engagement: Maiers & Adams

Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 18, 2021

Ally Maiers and Michael Adams, both of Mankato, announce their engagement.

Maiers is the daughter of Randy and Kristi Maiers of Glenville.   She is a 2015 graduate of MSU-Mankato, with a degree in corrections.  She works in the court systems.

Adams is the son of Dean and Sherry Adams of Glenville. He graduated from MSU-Mankato in 2014, and majored in technology management.  He presently works as a global logistics manager.

The couple will be married at Mankato’s Bethlehem Lutheran Church in July 2021.

