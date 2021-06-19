Engagement: Maiers & Adams

Ally Maiers and Michael Adams, both of Mankato, announce their engagement.

Maiers is the daughter of Randy and Kristi Maiers of Glenville. She is a 2015 graduate of MSU-Mankato, with a degree in corrections. She works in the court systems.

Adams is the son of Dean and Sherry Adams of Glenville. He graduated from MSU-Mankato in 2014, and majored in technology management. He presently works as a global logistics manager.

The couple will be married at Mankato’s Bethlehem Lutheran Church in July 2021.