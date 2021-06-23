EST/BUTLER, J.
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Third District
24-PR-21-821
The Estate of James
Lawrence Butler, Decedent
Notice of Informal
Appointment of Personal Represenative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Darlene Loretta Henderson
6303 320th AVE
Waseca, MN 56093
as Personal Representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. §524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to adminster the Estate, including after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the same to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Deputy Probate Registrar,
Tammy L. Merchlewitz
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Albert Lea Tribune: Jun. 23 and 30, 2021
