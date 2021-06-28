June 28, 2021

Firefighters respond to basement fire

By Staff Reports

Published 6:37 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

Fire crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement at an Albert Lea home Monday afternoon.

The report came after 4 p.m. at 319 Court St.

Albert Lea police and Mayo Clinic Ambulance crews were also at the scene.

Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.

