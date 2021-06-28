Firefighters respond to basement fire
Fire crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement at an Albert Lea home Monday afternoon.
The report came after 4 p.m. at 319 Court St.
Albert Lea police and Mayo Clinic Ambulance crews were also at the scene.
Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.
