Freeborn-Mower issues peak alert

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative has issued a peak alert due to high demand on the regional grid.

People are asked to shift flexible electricity use until after 6 p.m.

Ways to conserve electricity:

• Turn up the thermostat — 78 degrees or warmer — particularly if no one is home.

• Leave home to run errands.

• Run the dishwasher after 6 p.m.; open the door to let dishes air dry.

• Do laundry before or after the peak alert and hang up clothes to air dry. Use cold water when you wash clothes.

• Use the microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook; go on a picnic for dinner.

• Find a new book or magazine to read instead of watching TV.

• Break out the board games instead of playing video games.