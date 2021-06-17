Gas line ruptured; residents asked to avoid area

Authorities have advised of a ruptured gas line at Bridge Avenue and Richway Drive.

An emergency alert stated residents have been evacuated and people are asked to avoid the area.

The Albert Lea Fire Department is at the scene.

The Albert Lea Police Department posted on its Facebook page that an 8- inch main was struck, causing the leak.

Odors may be identified within the effected area around 1609 Bridge Ave. on Richway Drive, Keystone Drive , Glenview Drive and Garfield Avenue. Crews are actively working to resolve the leak and anticipate having it completed by early afternoon.