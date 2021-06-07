Gwyneth “Giny” A. Nelson, 101, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Home.

Giny was born to Chester T. and Olga J. (Schaiger) Jensen on the 24th of October 1919 in Bancroft, MN. She attended school in Albert Lea and then married the love of her life, Curtis Nelson. The two soon welcomed their first daughter and went on to become proud parents of six children total.

Giny was a great mom. She spent a lot of time taking care of her youngest child through her many ailments on top of taking care of her five other children. She was a hairstylist to many in her community and was very active with Hayward Lutheran Church. She served as President of her WELCA circle and was member of the choir. Giny loved singing, dancing, and music in general.

Giny was a great cook; nothing fancy, but delicious none the less. She was an avid baker. Saturday was bread day. Her cinnamon rolls won her accolades at Country Kitchen, where she proudly worked for 15 years – first as a dishwasher and later as the main cook. Trying to learn recipes from her has proven difficult to many of her family members, as Giny admittingly never used one. She always made sure to have cookies and coffee ready if you were to visit her loving home.

Proudly learning to drive at 36 years old, Giny found great enjoyment in cars. She loved dusting and washing her own car and watching cars drive by. She became very knowledgeable about makes and models of the vehicles she had and saw. She also loved watching TV, especially soap operas and Twins baseball. Pop culture was another area of expertise; she knew a great deal about movie stars and their lives.

Giny relished many activities over the years. She loved quilting, embroidering, crocheting, reading, and doing crossword puzzles – which she would complete with an ink pen. She loved cabining by Big Spirit Lake and spending time with her husband, sitting, talking, and having a cocktail. The two were also members of card clubs. She was an avid gardener and known to have a green thumb.

Over 101 years, Giny went through a lot. She never complained, never said no, and was a trooper through all the ordeals life had to offer. In her later years at St. John’s Lutheran Home, she loved the activities of Sheltering Arms. She especially loved playing BINGO and winning quarters. Many of the staff affectionately called her “grandma”.

Surviving Giny are her five children: Sharon Seidel, Dale Nelson, Jon Nelson, Bill Nelson, and Jolene Engelby; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Nancy; and grandchild, Kim.

A visitation will take place from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, as well as one hour prior to funeral services. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Hayward Lutheran Church with Pastors Josh Enderson and Don Malinsky officiating. Interment will follow at Hayward Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Gwyneth’s name to Hayward Lutheran Church or to St. John’s Lutheran Home activities fund.