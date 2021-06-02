June 1, 2021

  • 70°

Keating graduates Air Force Academy

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Second Lt. James R. Keating recently graduated from the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and has been assigned to the Space Force program in Vandenberg, California. He is the son of Jim and Christy Keating of Strongsville, Ohio, and the grandson of Mary and the late Raymond Keating of Albert Lea. Keating has one brother attending the U.S. Air Force Academy and another brother attending the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

James Keating

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials