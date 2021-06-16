Letter: Congratulations Eagles players, baseball team

First off, I’d like to shout out to all the athletes, coaches and fans! Way to go!

I want to congratulate all the Freeborn Eagles! This last weekend (June 12) our Freeborn Eagles Rugby teams participated in the state tournament with the boys gaining the runner-up against Eagan and the girls winning the championship against Hopkins. Both teams played with lots of honor, sacrifice, heart, discipline and integrity. Eagle fans definitely represented! Way to spread those wings and fly Eagles! You’ve got a proud parent/fan right here! Whoot! Whoot!

Second, I’d like to wish the A.L. Tigers baseball the best of luck going into the state tournament! Go out have fun and show your Tiger Pride. Go Tigers!

Albert Lea you ought to be proud of all these young athletes!

Heather Nielsen

Albert Lea