June 18, 2021

Letter: Zion’s flamingo flocking brings great spirit

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, June 18, 2021

Thank you, Zion’s Flamingo Flocking, a fundraiser for the Relay for Life that is being conducted by Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea.

A surprise flocking “flockee” has gathered upon your property to rest for a while. We enjoyed the surprise of flocking and appreciated the spirit and goodwill which it was intended for cancer donation.

Carroll Hanson

Albert Lea

