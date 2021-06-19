Letter: Zion’s flamingo flocking brings great spirit
Thank you, Zion’s Flamingo Flocking, a fundraiser for the Relay for Life that is being conducted by Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea.
A surprise flocking “flockee” has gathered upon your property to rest for a while. We enjoyed the surprise of flocking and appreciated the spirit and goodwill which it was intended for cancer donation.
Carroll Hanson
Albert Lea
You Might Like
Al Batt: I felt as if I were wearing burlap underwear there
Tales from Exit 22 by Al Batt It was hot enough to complain about everything. I’d completed compulsory mechanical work.... read more