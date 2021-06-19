Local TOPS meetings to start up again

The TOPS MN 979 chapter is restarting weekly meetings after the 15 months the Senior Center was closed. The chapter meets at Senior Center in Skyline Plaza. Weigh-in is from 8:30-9:15 a.m. on Thursdays, and the educational meeting is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. It’s been a long time without the weekly weigh-ins and support, according to a press release. Members receive encouragement to lose and keep weight off and, therefore, have a healthier lifestyle. Those interested in seeing what kind of program this is or renewing old friendships are invited on Thursdays.

The TOPS club is concerned with obesity and lifestyle and fits with the Albert Lea Area Blue Zones Project. TOPS is the acronym for Take Off Pounds Sensibly and is an 80-year-old international nonprofit organization. Chapters meet weekly to weigh-in and get motivated to Keep Off Pounds Sensibly (KOPS).

The minimal membership covers the meeting place costs, awards, local incentive contests and educational programs and a motivational magazine, the Tops News. A doctor, dietitian or self provides the diet and TOPS provides the “do-it.” Albert Lea has four chapters. Three meet on Thursdays. Times and locations may be found on the tops.org website. Members are invited to choose one that fits their lifestyle.

