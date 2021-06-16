June 16, 2021

  • 88°

Lynne M. Curry

By Submitted

Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, honoring Lynne M. Curry

Lynne M. Curry

from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Edgewater Bay Pavilion, 1940 Edgewater Dr., Albert Lea. Please bring photos, memories and stories to share with family. Refreshments and snacks will be served.

Lynne M. Curry, 56, Albert Lea, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in St. Mary’s hospital.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials