ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, honoring Lynne M. Curry

from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Edgewater Bay Pavilion, 1940 Edgewater Dr., Albert Lea. Please bring photos, memories and stories to share with family. Refreshments and snacks will be served.

Lynne M. Curry, 56, Albert Lea, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in St. Mary’s hospital.