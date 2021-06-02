June 2, 2021

Man charged, held in jail on $600K bail for alleged sexual assault

By Staff Reports

Published 2:37 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

An Albert Lea man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last month at an Albert Lea hotel.

Vincente Martinez

Vincente Martinez, 41, is facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, involving force or coercion, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, involving a victim who was mentally impaired or physically helpless. 

Martinez appeared on the charges Friday in Freeborn County District Court before Judge Fred Wellmann, who ordered Martinez be held on $600,000 bail. 

Court documents stated the assault occurred May 21 after Martinez reportedly offered the woman a ride home. He offered her drinks, and then later sexually assaulted her. 

Another person picked the woman up and took her home, and a friend then brought her to the hospital. 

Martinez is next slated to appear in court on June 10. 

He is also facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a child under 13 in a separate case. 

 

